With a sale that is over two and a half times that of its nearest rival, A Celebration Of Endings by Biffy Clyro is easily the No.1 album of the week. Notching up 26,161 chart sales (including 20,019 physical copies of which 7,957 were on various vinyl formats), it hands the Scottish group their third No.1 album.

Their ninth studio album is their first to reach the summit since Ellipsis topped the pile in July 2016. The group's biggest-selling albums ...