Edinburgh duo LF System’s maiden hit, Afraid To Feel, remains well ahead of the chasing pack with sales increasing by just 77 week-on-week to a best yet 61,434 (3,502 digital downloads, 57,932 sales-equivalent streams) on its third week at the summit. It is also No.1 for the first time on the Top 200 Combined Tracks chart, replacing Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill which, even if it were not on ACR, would now fall to No.2.

In the first ...