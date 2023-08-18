Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Billie Eilish leads female chart takeover

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 18th 2023 at 6:00PM

In the week when England’s Lionesses progressed to the football World Cup final for the first time and the chart’s most successful woman, Madonna, celebrated her 65th birthday, female solo artists achieve an unprecedented takeover of the singles chart.

With ACR ending the 10-week reign of Sprinter, female solo  artists take all of the Top 6 slots in the chart for the first time. 

The new No.1 is What Was I Made For? - the second by Billie Eilish, ...

