In the week when England’s Lionesses progressed to the football World Cup final for the first time and the chart’s most successful woman, Madonna, celebrated her 65th birthday, female solo artists achieve an unprecedented takeover of the singles chart.

With ACR ending the 10-week reign of Sprinter, female solo artists take all of the Top 6 slots in the chart for the first time.

The new No.1 is What Was I Made For? - the second by Billie Eilish, ...