Nothing for her to be miserable about, Billie Eilish becomes the first international female for seven years to top the charts with her first two releases.

The American singer-songwriter's second full album Happier Than Ever duplicates the success of its predecessor to debut in style at the top of the British charts. The album registers a sale of 38.855, of which fully 23.550 are attributable to physical sales. Co-written and produced, as is all her work, by her brother ...