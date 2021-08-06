Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Billie Eilish scores second No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Aug 6th 2021 at 5:45PM

Nothing for her to be miserable about, Billie Eilish becomes the first international female for seven years to top the charts with her first two releases

The American singer-songwriter's second full album Happier Than Ever duplicates the success of its predecessor to debut in style at the top of the British charts. The album registers a sale of 38.855, of which fully 23.550 are attributable to physical sales. Co-written and produced, as is all her work, by her brother ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021