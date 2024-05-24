Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Billie Eilish scores third No.1 album with strong opening sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 24th 2024 at 5:59PM

Cruising effortlessly past the first week tallies posted by her earlier output, Billie Eilish’s third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, makes an emphatic debut at No.1 on consumption of 67,111 units – more than the rest of the Top 5 combined.

Comprising 10 new songs penned by Eilish and her brother Finneas – who also produced the set in his Californian studio – Hit Me Hard And Soft’s opening tally includes 12,699 CDs, 18,216 vinyl albums, 2,231 cassettes, ...

