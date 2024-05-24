Cruising effortlessly past the first week tallies posted by her earlier output, Billie Eilish’s third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, makes an emphatic debut at No.1 on consumption of 67,111 units – more than the rest of the Top 5 combined.

Comprising 10 new songs penned by Eilish and her brother Finneas – who also produced the set in his Californian studio – Hit Me Hard And Soft’s opening tally includes 12,699 CDs, 18,216 vinyl albums, 2,231 cassettes, ...