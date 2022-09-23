The balance of power at the top of the album chart this week shifts from the West Midlands to East Asia, with South Korean girl group Blackpink’s Born Pink taking pole position and Japanese-born singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama at No.3.

Although only two of their four members were born there – the others are from Thailand and New Zealand, the latter being of Korean descent – Blackpink identify as South Korean, and are only the second act from the country ...