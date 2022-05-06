Leadership of the album chart changes for the 17th week in a row, with melodic Manchester/Stockport indie quintet Blossoms’ fourth studio album, Ribbon Around The Bomb, delivering their fifth Top 5 entry and third No.1 on first week sales of 14,362 copies.

Comprising 6,292 CDs, 4,625 vinyl, 1,957 cassettes, 383 digital downloads and 1,105 from sales-equivalent streams, that’s their lowest first week tally yet for a studio album.

Ahead of it are their eponymous debut, which achieved consumption of ...