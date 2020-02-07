Melodic Stockport indie quintet Blossoms’ third album, Foolish Loving Spaces, delivers their highest-ever first week sale, and their second No.1, opening atop the chart on consumption of 22,489 units (including 2,457 from sales-equivalent streams).

It thus surpasses the introductory tallies of their eponymous debut, which achieved consumption of 20,987 units when topping the chart in August 2016; and follow-up Cool Like You, which debuted and peaked at No.4 on consumption of 19,138 units. Blossoms has achieved to-date sales of 172,164 ...