Leadership of the album chart changes for the eighth week in a row, with melodic Manchester/Stockport indie quintet Blossoms’ fifth studio album, Gary, delivering their sixth Top 5 entry and fourth No.1 on first week consumption of 21,884 units (10,605 CDs, 7,890 vinyl albums, 344 cassettes, 1,423 digital downloads and 1,622 sales-equivalent streams).

A succinct return to form, with 10 tracks and a playing time of just 30 minutes, every track on Gary was co-penned by the band – ...