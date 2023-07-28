Twenty-one weeks after topping the chart with his virtual band Gorillaz, Damon Albarn returns to No.1, this time with Blur.

Their first album for more than eight years, The Ballad Of Darren becomes Blur’s seventh No.1 in a row (and in total) on consumption of 44,051 units (13,189 CDs, 22,364 vinyl albums, 3,339 cassettes, 593 Blu-ray audio, 1,799 digital downloads and 2,767 sales-equivalent streams).

Formed in 1988, Blur became one of the leading Britpop acts in the 1990s, ...