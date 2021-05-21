Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Body building streaming volumes at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, May 21st 2021 at 5:45PM

Skipping a failed attempt by the tabloid press to provoke scandal over its lyrical content, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions instead continues to be a phenomenon, clocking up the kind of streaming numbers most singles can only dream of.

Its consumption may have drifted slightly but the single still posts another colossal total of 10.4 million plays and becomes only the second non-seasonal hit to command in excess of 10 million for three consecutive weeks. Vossi Bop by Stormzy and, perhaps inevitably, ...

