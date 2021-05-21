Skipping a failed attempt by the tabloid press to provoke scandal over its lyrical content, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions instead continues to be a phenomenon, clocking up the kind of streaming numbers most singles can only dream of.

Its consumption may have drifted slightly but the single still posts another colossal total of 10.4 million plays and becomes only the second non-seasonal hit to command in excess of 10 million for three consecutive weeks. Vossi Bop by Stormzy and, perhaps inevitably, ...