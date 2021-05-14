Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Body's sales up for Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

by James Masterton
Friday, May 14th 2021 at 5:58PM

Increased mainstream attention for Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' Body means drill's first ever No.1 once more leaves the competition trailing. The smash amasses a further 81,119 chart sales to remain top of the charts for a second week, all but 1,440 of these accounted for by its 11.7m streams. Body is only the 8th track so far to exceed 10 million streams for at least two consecutive weeks.

The Top 3 remain unchanged, as Lil Nas X dips to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021