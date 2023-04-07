They each made the Top 100 with their most recent solo sets but Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus all earn their first No.1 with The Record, their introductory full-length album as Boygenius.

An ironic moniker for the first all-female trio to have a No.1 album since Haim in 2020, Boygenius is effectively an indie supergroup. Their oldest and best-known member, 28-year-old Bridgers, from California, reached No.6 with her second (and most recent) solo album, Punisher in 2020; Baker, ...