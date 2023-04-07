Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Boygenius hit the top spot with debut full-length

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 7th 2023 at 6:38PM

They each made the Top 100 with their most recent solo sets but Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus all earn their first No.1 with The Record, their introductory full-length album as Boygenius.

An ironic moniker for the first all-female trio to have a No.1 album since Haim in 2020, Boygenius is effectively an indie supergroup. Their oldest and best-known member, 28-year-old Bridgers, from California, reached No.6 with her second (and most recent) solo album, Punisher in 2020; Baker, ...

