A colossal physical pre-sale of over 35,000 for their new album Imploding The Mirage gave The Killers an instantaneous lead they were never going to relinquish. The only question was by how much would they finally win the race. Their final tally for the week is 50,391 sales, the second-highest weekly sale achieved by any album this year and only narrowly short of the 52,907 with which Lady Gaga's Chromatica opened back in June.

The Killers outsell the rest of ...