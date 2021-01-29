Head to head chart battles for the No.1 position come along to entertain us at regular intervals, but this week saw an unusual duel between a brand new release and a collection which has been in the Top 5 once before.

Almost 30 years since Circle Of One by Oleta Adams became the first album ever to re-enter the charts at No.1, Post Human: Survival Horror by Bring Me The Horizon now becomes the latest of only a tiny handful ...