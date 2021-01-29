Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Bring Me The Horizon re-enter at No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Jan 29th 2021 at 5:45PM

Head to head chart battles for the No.1 position come along to entertain us at regular intervals, but this week saw an unusual duel between a brand new release and a collection which has been in the Top 5 once before. 

Almost 30 years since Circle Of One by Oleta Adams became the first album ever to re-enter the charts at No.1, Post Human: Survival Horror by Bring Me The Horizon now becomes the latest of only a tiny handful ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021