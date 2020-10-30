It took The Boss almost nine years from his British chart debut to finally achieve a No.1 album. Now at the age of 71, Bruce Springsteen notches up his 12th as Letter To You becomes far and away the biggest new release of the week.
The veteran rocker's 20th studio album is his first in six years with the E Street Band in tow, something you suspect is part of its appeal. His 20th Top 5 album, it debuts at ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now