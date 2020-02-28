Leadership of the album chart changes for the ninth week in a row, with South Korean boy band septet BTS scoring their sixth chart album, fifth Top 20 entry and second No.1 with Map Of The Soul: 7.

Arriving just 10 months after their seven-track, 26-minute EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona, gave them their first chart-topper, Map Of The Soul: 7 is an ambitious 20-track, 75-minute selection, sung and rapped in both English and Korean, and makes a 43.32% ...