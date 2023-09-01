Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Burna Boy lands first UK No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 1st 2023 at 5:59PM

Four years after he became the first Afrobeats star to have a Top 20 album and a year after he became the first to breach the Top 10, Burna Boy is No.1 for the first time, with seventh studio set I Told Them… debuting atop the list on consumption of 14,164 units (5,879 CDs, 675 vinyl albums, 212 digital downloads and 7,398 sales-equivalent streams).

His fourth Top 20 and second Top 10 album, I Told Them… is the 13th new ...

