Twenty-one years after their eponymous introductory release became the first of their three No.2 albums, Busted top the chart for the first time, with new compilation/remakes set, Greatest Hits 2.0 becoming the 16th album to debut at No.1 in as many weeks.

With a regular edition featuring new versions of re-recordings of songs from their first two albums and new song Good One, and a deluxe ‘guest features’ edition adding a plethora of collaborations with Jonas Brothers, Vamps, McFly, James ...