Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Busted earn their first ever No.1 album with Greatest Hits 2.0

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 22nd 2023 at 5:40PM

Twenty-one years after their eponymous introductory release became the first of their three No.2 albums, Busted top the chart for the first time, with new compilation/remakes set, Greatest Hits 2.0 becoming the 16th album to debut at No.1 in as many weeks.

With a regular edition featuring new versions of re-recordings of songs from their first two albums and new song Good One, and a deluxe ‘guest features’ edition adding a plethora of collaborations with Jonas Brothers, Vamps, McFly, James ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023