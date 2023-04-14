Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding collaboration Miracle passes 200,000 sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 14th 2023 at 6:00PM

It’s a great week for Ellie Goulding, with Calvin Harris collaboration Miracle securing a second week atop the singles chart, while her new  long-player, Higher Than Heaven, debuts atop the albums chart.

The sixth of 11 Harris No.1s to spend multiple weeks at the summit, and the third of four Goulding No.1s to do so, Miracle retains pole position on consumption of 45,563 units (2,167 digital downloads, 43,396 sales-equivalent streams) – 8.42% down week-on-week, and the lowest level for a ...

