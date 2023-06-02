Miracle by Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding continues to defy less blessed chart campaigners, and racks up its sixth week in a row at No.1, with consumption climbing 2.81% to 45,536 units (1,399 digital downloads, 44,137 sales-equivalent streams) – its highest level for four weeks.

In all, Miracle has spent eight of its 12 weeks in the chart thus far at No.1, accumulating to-date consumption of 534,234 units, becoming the 24th track by Harris and the 13th by Goulding to ...