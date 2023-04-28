Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding return to singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 28th 2023 at 6:00PM

Returning to No.1 to secure its third week in all at the summit, Miracle does so on consumption of 44,178 units (2,025 digital downloads, 42,153 sales-equivalent streams) for Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, after fighting a rearguard action against American singer/songwriter David Kushner’s first Top 10 hit, Daylight, which debuted at No.3 last week, and now moves to No.2 with consumption increasing 11.10% week-on-week to 43,911 units. Miracle’s sales are the lowest for a No.1 for 34 weeks, and the ...

