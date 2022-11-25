Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero is No.1 for the fifth week in a row (47,851 sales, including 1,824 digital downloads), with the record it dethroned, Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras, also standing its ground at No.2 (41,049 sales) for the fifth straight week. However, Unholy is due to fall into ACR next week, so a change is certain.

Anti-Hero and Unholy have had a different No.3 behind them every week thus far, with Meghan Trainor’s biggest hit in seven ...