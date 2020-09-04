After a week in which the Top 2 singles were separated by just a few hundred copies on most midweek flashes, WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion moves into pole position. With 64,725 chart sales to its name (62,410 of them via sales-equivalent streams) it is the official new No.1.
The significance of this should not be understated. Female rap stars - among them Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott - have topped the charts ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now