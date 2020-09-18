Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion come out on top again

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 18th 2020 at 5:45PM

For the first time in 11 weeks the No.1 record of the moment clocks up fewer than 60,000 chart sales, but it is still enough to ensure Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion enjoy a third straight week at the top of the British charts with WAP. It is the first track by an all-female group to do so since Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex enjoyed a similar run in October 2016. The duo added a further 59,563 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020