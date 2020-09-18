For the first time in 11 weeks the No.1 record of the moment clocks up fewer than 60,000 chart sales, but it is still enough to ensure Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion enjoy a third straight week at the top of the British charts with WAP. It is the first track by an all-female group to do so since Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex enjoyed a similar run in October 2016. The duo added a further 59,563 ...