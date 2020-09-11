WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is comfortably top of the British charts for a second week running, although it does so after suffering a 4% week-on-week dip in consumption, posting 62,118 chart sales this week of which all but 2,084 are accounted for by streams.

Moving assertively into second place is Mood by 24kGoldn and Iann Dorr. Unseasonably summery it may be, but a 17.5% advance in sales takes the track to 50,472 sales for the week. ...