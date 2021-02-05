In the same week that she added a Golden Globes nomination to her list of career accolades, Celeste now has a No.1 album to her name.

The BRIT Award winner’s debut album Not Your Muse makes short work of the competition, topping the charts with 22,475 sales in total, 18,206 of these physical. Celeste duly becomes the first British female to top the charts with her debut album since Jess Glynne did so in 2015 with I Cry When I ...