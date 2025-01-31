It’s a cinch for ‘Cench’: Reinforcing his claim to be one of the UK’s pre-eminent rappers, Central Cee cruises to a No.1 debut with new album Can’t Rush Greatness on consumption of 42,472 units (9,725 CDs, 527 vinyl albums, 7,683 cassettes, 1,923 digital downloads and 22,614 sales-equivalent streams).

Officially the first album by the 26-year-old Londoner, it is his third chart entry and second No.1, following mixtapes Wild West (No.2, 2021) and 23 (No.1, 2022). Wild West had first week ...