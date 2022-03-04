A much-needed shake-up sees 10 new entries pour into the Top 75 this week, including an all-new top four – the first in 14 weeks.

Eleven months after his first mixtape, Wild West, debuted and peaked at No.2 on sales of 15,105 copies, London rapper Central Cee’s second, 23, debuts atop the chart on sales of 29,764 copies (13,464 CDs, 6,418 cassettes, 464 digital downloads and 9,418 from sales-equivalent streams).

23 is only the 15th No.1 album by a ...