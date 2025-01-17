Some 23 weeks after it first topped the chart, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess returns to No.1 for Chappell Roan.

Home to the hits Hot To Go!, Red Wine Supernova, Pink Pony Club and Casual – but not Roan’s breakthrough hit Good Luck, Babe! – the 2023 release is 26-year-old Roan’s only album to date and got off to a slow start, taking nearly six months to make the Top 75 and nine months to make the ...