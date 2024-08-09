Powered by the new Popstar (Clear Coke Bottle) double vinyl edition which dropped last Friday, Chappell Roan’s debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (TRAFOAMP) finally reaches pole position this week, exploding 4-1 with consumption up 107.95% week-on-week to 18,863 units (1,409 CDs, 8,591 vinyl albums, 845 cassettes, 136 digital downloads and 7,882 sales-equivalent streams).

The seventh album by a female solo artist to reach No.1 already in 2024, it arrives at the summit 46 weeks after ...