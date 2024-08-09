After eight songs from overseas artists have taken turns at No.1, keeping homegrown talent off the top of the chart for 31 weeks, guess who has broken their monopoly? Brat star Charli XCX, that’s who, with Guess becoming the eighth Top 75 entry but first No.1 from the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album.

Topping the chart a week after the singer’s 32nd birthday, Guess is a solo track on the album but was re-recorded as a duet ...