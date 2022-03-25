Leadership of the album chart changes for the 11th week in a row, with a British act at the summit for the 10th time in succession, specifically Charli XCX, whose Crash cruises to a No.1 debut on consumption of 16,117 units (5,339 CDs, 5,351 vinyl albums, 1,106 cassette, 496 digital downloads and 3,825 sales-equivalent streams).

With all due respect to the 29-year-old from Cambridge, the strength of its debut came as something of a surprise to me. None of ...