Eighteen weeks after debuting at No.2, Brat rallies 13-1 for Charli XCX, following the release of a new expanded Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat edition.

The 12th different album to lead the chart in as many weeks, and the ninth new No.1 album by a female solo artist this year, Brat racked up a 458.82% increase in consumption to 35,949 units (10,962 CDs, 6,905 vinyl albums, 125 cassettes, 435 digital downloads and 17,522 sales-equivalent streams) ...