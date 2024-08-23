The first fully-British No.1 for 33 weeks when it debuted atop the chart last week, Backbone continues at the apex for Chase & Status and Stormzy, although its consumption is off 16.29% week-on-week to 49,017 units (1,880 digital downloads and 47,137 sales-equivalent streams).

Although many artists who have had chart success – including Status Quo, The Lemonheads, John Mellencamp and Daughtry – have released tracks with Backbone as/in their title, this is the first one to chart, though we ...