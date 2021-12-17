Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Christmas tracks dominate Top 75

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 17th 2021 at 5:45PM

It’s the most Christmassy chart of the year: squeezing regular repertoire ever tighter, Christmas-themed tracks occupy 43 places in the Top 75 this week, with Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas in pole position for the second time albeit with a 17.31% reduction in consumption to 63,443 units.

But for ACR – which halves streaming points for catalogue except in rare cases - Merry Christmas would once again be in third place, behind Christmas Past ghosts Last Christmas by ...

