Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Cian Ducrot claims Victory in albums contest

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 11th 2023 at 6:00PM

The Sherlocks topped the first two of the week’s sales flashes and Skindred the next four, but a late surge saw singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot’s Victory achieve just that, debuting at No1. on consumption of 15,668 units (10,299 CDs, 1,413 vinyl albums, 689 cassettes, 1,484 digital downloads and 1,783 sales-equivalent streams). 

The 25-year-old Irish singer/songwriter’s first album, it includes his hit singles, All For You and I’ll Be Waiting, which peaked at No.19 and No.16 respectively, with the former achieving ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023