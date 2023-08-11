The Sherlocks topped the first two of the week’s sales flashes and Skindred the next four, but a late surge saw singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot’s Victory achieve just that, debuting at No1. on consumption of 15,668 units (10,299 CDs, 1,413 vinyl albums, 689 cassettes, 1,484 digital downloads and 1,783 sales-equivalent streams).

The 25-year-old Irish singer/songwriter’s first album, it includes his hit singles, All For You and I’ll Be Waiting, which peaked at No.19 and No.16 respectively, with the former achieving ...