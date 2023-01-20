In the April 19, 2008 issue of Music Week, I reported “a week after Not Nineteen Forever gave them their highest charting single to date by reaching No.19, Manchester band Courteeners make a substantially bigger splash on the album chart, where their debut release, St Jude, enters at number four on sales of 22,202 copies.”

It was to be the first of eight consecutive Top 10 albums for the group – their entire output of studio albums plus a ...