Moving ahead of The Streets – with whom they have been tied since his October 2023 No.7 album The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light – as the British rap/hip-hop act with more Top 10 albums than any other, D-Block Europe finally land their first No.1 this week with Rolling Stone.

The London duo’s ninth Top 15 entry in less than six years – and their eighth consecutive Top 10 entry in five years – it secures first week ...