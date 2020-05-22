Increasing its sales by an impressive 28%, Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch further extends its lead over the competition to spend a second week at the top of the charts, bringing to a halt the churn of the last month or so. Making the top of the market look slightly healthier than it has in recent weeks, the single posted 57,429 chart sales last week, of which 55,093 were from sales-equivalent streams.
It was pointed out to me in ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now