Four weeks after it first landed on the singles chart as a track from his Blame It On Baby album DaBaby's Rockstar emerge triumphantly from a tight race to sit proudly at the top. The American trap star enjoys his first No.1 single exactly five months to the day since he first registered on the British charts as the guest star on Camila Cabello's My Oh My.
Rockstar climbs fives places to the top with an overall sale of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now