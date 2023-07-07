More of a long-distance champion than its title suggests, Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter has shown staying power, and crosses the line ahead of the chasing pack for a marathon fifth week in a row to become both Dave’s longest-running No.1 and the longest-reigning rap No.1 of all time by a UK act.

Its consumption falling 8.06% week-on-week to 61,918 units (329 digital downloads, 61,589 sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest of its reign – Sprinter was previously in a tie ...