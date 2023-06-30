Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Dave & Central Cee chasing hip-hop record at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 30th 2023 at 6:00PM

Rap duos continue to dominate the singles chart, with Sprinter No.1 for the fourth straight week for Dave & Central Cee and Who Told You at No.2 for the third time in a row for J Hus & Drake.

Sprinter’s reign is not yet quite a marathon but by securing four weeks at No.1 it equals both Dave’s own record for most weeks at the top, set last year by his solo smash Starlight, and the all-time record for most ...

