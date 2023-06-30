Rap duos continue to dominate the singles chart, with Sprinter No.1 for the fourth straight week for Dave & Central Cee and Who Told You at No.2 for the third time in a row for J Hus & Drake.

Sprinter’s reign is not yet quite a marathon but by securing four weeks at No.1 it equals both Dave’s own record for most weeks at the top, set last year by his solo smash Starlight, and the all-time record for most ...