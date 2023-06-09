Officially released on Dave’s 25th birthday on Monday (June 5) – the day after Central Cee’s – without prior notification, the London rappers’ collaborative EP, Split Decision, sends shockwaves through the chart, with three of its tracks making the Top 40, including the aptly-named Sprinter, which races to a No.1 debut on consumption of 108,200 units (456 digital downloads, 107,744 sales-equivalent streams)

Emphatically putting an end to the reign of Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s Miracle - which ...