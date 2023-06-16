It has yet to be determined whether it is indeed a sprinter with a short chart life or a marathon runner along the lines of Rema’s hit Calm Down, but Sprinter is first past the post for the second week in a row, on consumption of 89,194 units (386 digital downloads, 88,808 sales-equivalent streams) for Dave & Central Cee – a 16.57% dip on its stellar first week tally of 108,200.

The track is one of four on the London ...