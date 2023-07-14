Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Dave & Central Cee's Sprinter spends a sixth week at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 14th 2023 at 5:55PM

Already the longest-running No.1 domestic rap track, Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter continues to dominate, securing a sixth straight week at the summit on consumption of 62,680 units (372 digital downloads, 62,308 sales-equivalent streams).

While Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debuts atop the album chart for Taylor Swift, its most popular track, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version), debuts at No.6 (26,129 sales), becoming her 23rd Top 10 entry. She also continues in the Top 10 with Cruel Summer, a ...

