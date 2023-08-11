Winning what is likely to be its last successful rearguard action, Sprinter racks up its 10th straight week at No.1 for Dave & Central Cee.

With consumption dipping 8.40% to 49,021 units (270 digital downloads, 48,751 sales-equivalent streams), the track is set to fall into ACR next week, putting paid to its chances of matching the 11-week run of the 2020s’ most persistent chart-topper, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran.

Ranking joint second for the current decade alongside As It Was ...