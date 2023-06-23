Its consumption falling 20.0% week-on-week to 71,086 units (294 digital downloads and 70,792 sales-equivalent streams), Sprinter is first past the post for the third week in a row for Dave & Central Cee.

An unchanged top three of duos is completed by Who Told You (2-2, 47,446 sales) by J Hus & Drake and Miracle (3-3, 41,945 sales) by Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding. In the top three for the 15th week in a row – eight of them ...