A week ago, he was on the bottom rung of the Top 75 with his 27th hit, Screwface Capital, but this week Dave takes pole position on the chart for the second time in his career with 28th hit, Starlight.

A brand new song from the 23-year-old London singer/rapper, Starlight’s chart-topping debut is facilitated by consumption of 62,805 units – the biggest weekly sale of any track in 2022, with 425 of its tally derived from digital purchases, the rest ...