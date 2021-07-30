The man from Streatham who needs no alias other than his real-life first name, Dave this week celebrates the release of the fastest selling album in almost two years.

His second full-length release, We're All Alone In This Together, debuts spectacularly at No.1 with a colossal sale of 74,191, the highest single week total for any album since Coldplay moved 80,974 copies of Everyday Life in November 2019. It is the fastest-selling hip-hop album since Tinie Tempah’s Disc-overy sold 84,993 ...