Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Dave debuts at summit with biggest week one sale so far this year

by James Masterton
Friday, Jul 30th 2021 at 5:45PM

The man from Streatham who needs no alias other than his real-life first name, Dave this week celebrates the release of the fastest selling album in almost two years. 

His second full-length release, We're All Alone In This Together, debuts spectacularly at No.1 with a colossal sale of 74,191, the highest single week total for any album since Coldplay moved 80,974 copies of Everyday Life in November 2019. It is the fastest-selling hip-hop album since Tinie Tempah’s Disc-overy sold 84,993 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021